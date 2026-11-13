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Property appraisers working in City of Magnolia
By Email,9 days ago
Employees of Total Assessments Solutions Corporation are currently at work conducting appraisals on all parcels of real estate in Columbia County for ad valorem tax purposes. State law requires all counties to appraise the tax value of local real estate in cycles ranging from three-to-five years. Columbia County is the middle of a three-year cycle that began January 1, 2024 through December 31, 2027.