undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Weidner acquires 250-unit apartment tower in Denver’s Golden Triangle
By ColoradoBiz Staff,9 days ago
Weidner Apartment Homes acquires Patten Gray apartment tower. Rockefeller Group and Summit Capital Venture Partners sold asset. Weidner Apartment Homes acquired Patten Gray, a 250-unit apartment tower at 370 W. 12th Ave. in Denver’s Golden Triangle neighborhood, from a joint venture of Rockefeller Group and Summit Capital Venture Partners. Newmark announced the sale Nov. 13. The announcement did not disclose the price.
2