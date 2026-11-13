undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sprinkler System Helps Limit Damage in Early Morning Montecito Garage Fire
By Edhat Staff,9 days ago
An automatic sprinkler system helped quickly suppress a garage fire early Friday morning in Montecito, limiting damage and protecting the main residence, fire officials said. Montecito Fire Department responded to the 1400 block of Hosmer Lane at 3:54 a.m. on November 13 after receiving reports of a structure fire. Firefighters arriving on scene found light smoke in the home’s garage.