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Falcons announce contract extensions for cornerback C.J. Henderson and defensive end Cameron Thomas
By The Associated Press,10 days ago
(AP) - The Atlanta Falcons agreed to contract extensions with cornerback C.J. Henderson and defensive end Cameron Thomas, the team announced Friday. Henderson’s two-year, $20 million extension runs through the 2028 season. Thomas can earn up to $11 million annually on his three-year extension. Henderson is in his second...