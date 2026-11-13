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Emergency crews responding to collision involving riverboat and tanker near Port of New Orleans
By ABC News,10 days ago
(ABC) — Emergency crews are responding to a collision involving a docked riverboat and a tanker on the Mississippi River near the Port of New Orleans, officials said Friday. Approximately 129 passengers plus crew members were on board the riverboat, American Heritage, when the Atlantic Asphalt tanker collided with it, according to the Port of New Orleans.