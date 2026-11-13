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Jensen Huang, Nvidia and the Danger of Placing Too Much Power at the Top
By Dr. Poornima Luthra,10 days ago
It’s been a turbulent week for A.I. giant Nvidia and its now-ex-CEO, Jensen Huang. At the time of writing, Huang has resigned, leaving the world’s second-most valuable company rudderless, headed up on a temporary basis by chief financial officer Colette Kress. Reports surrounding Huang’s personal conduct and extramarital affairs have raised questions about the relationship between a leader’s public image and the reputation of the company they run. For three decades, Huang has been synonymous with Nvidia. The company’s co-founder and longtime CEO became its public face and a central force in its strategy and decision-making, presiding over an unusually flat management structure with no public succession plan.