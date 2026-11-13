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ChatGPT Wallet lets OpenAI’s Dots agents make purchases for you
By Stevie Bonifield,10 days ago
Is a news writer covering all things consumer tech. Stevie started out at Laptop Mag writing news and reviews on hardware, gaming, and AI. After launching its Dots AI agents platform earlier this year, OpenAI is launching a wallet for the agents. ChatGPT Wallet is rolling out starting today for ChatGPT Pro subscribers in the US aged 18 and older using a US billing address and “eligible US-issued American Express, Chase, Mastercard and Visa cards.”