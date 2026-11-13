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Eagle Pass Downtown Merchants Raise Concerns Flea Markets Placing Brick and Mortar Retail Businesses at Disadvantage
10 days ago
The City of Eagle Pass proclaims it seeks to revitalize downtown, attract economic development and investment, and support businesses. However, Eagle Pass downtown merchants question whether allowing two flea markets to operate just steps from their establishments contradicts the City’s purported mission. For years, local downtown retail business owners...