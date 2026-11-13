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Fashion Week Columbus 2026 pairs high-end clothing with philanthropy at Luxe Levels Fashion Show
By Mia Ross,10 days ago
Fashion Week Columbus 2026, a showcase of both rising and established industry collaborators, hosted its Luxe Levels Fashion Show Nov. 12. Hosted by Luxe Levels at 3946 Easton Square Pl. E., the event showcased high-end global fashion while directly supporting Fashion Week Columbus 2026 through ticket sales. Owned by Jasmin Tucker, the boutique, which sources international brands, featured 36 fall-inspired pieces from designers including CAMILLA, Max Mara, Cinq à Sept, SIMKHAI and Tricot Chic.