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How to Sleep with Acid Reflux at Night with Easy Fixes for Better Rest
7 days ago
There is nothing quite like settling into bed after a long day, only to have a sudden wave of heartburn ruin your chance of falling asleep. If you are struggling with how to sleep with acid reflux at night, the core issue comes down to physics: when you lie flat, gravity stops working in your favor, allowing stomach acid to creep up into your esophagus far more easily than during the day.