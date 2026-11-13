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Philadelphia man charged in Northampton County child exploitation investigation
By FOX56 NEWSROOM,10 days ago
NORTHAMPTON CO. (WOLF) — A Philadelphia man is facing charges in Northampton and Montgomery counties after a Bethlehem Police investigation uncovered allegations involving multiple juveniles. Investigators say they believe there may be additional victims. DreVaughn Dior Core, 32, was arrested after Bethlehem detectives received a report that he had...
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