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Oasis, Iron Maiden, and Sade Set to Miss Rock Hall Induction in Los Angeles
By Dan Teodorescu,10 days ago
Sade and Iron Maiden won't attend the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 14, and Oasis isn't expected to show up. The event takes place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The Hall of Fame hasn't confirmed who will be there. More than half of the living honorees may skip the night entirely, according to Billboard.