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West Virginia and Kansas meet in Big 12 play
By Associated Press,7 days ago
5:30 p.m. Saturday, Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, W.Va. Records: West Virginia (5-4, 2-4 Big 12), Kansas (3-6, 1-5 Big 12) Notable: West Virginia is coming off a 53-48 loss at Texas Tech. The Mountaineers are 3-2 at home this season. They can become bowl eligible with a victory. WVU coach Rich Rodriguez has 199 career victories. RB Cam Cook is the 29th WVU player to surpass 1,000 rushing yards in a season. QB Michael Hawkins Jr. (924) is approaching 1,000 rushing yards. He threw for 303 yards in last week’s loss. WVU leads the series with Kansas, 11-3, including a 7-1 mark in Morgantown. … Kansas won last year’s meeting 41-10. Kansas is tied for last in the Big 12. The Jayhawks have lost two straight games, including last week’s 33-32 last-second loss to UCF. Teams leaders include QB Isaiah Marshall (126-228, 1,716 yards, 11 TDs), RB Dylan Edwards (138-595, 5 TDs) and WR Nik McMillan (31-497, 5 TDs). Against UCF, Marshall threw for 210 yards and ran for 125 with two scores. Defensive end Leroy Harris has 14 tackles for loss and 6 1/2 sacks.