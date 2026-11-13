undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
From Vanities to a Global Enterprise, How Ritesh Desai Built ApneWala
By Veena,10 days ago
The hospitality solutions company unveils a 30,000-square-foot Experience Center in Norcross, showcasing 24 years of innovation, enterprise, and relationship-building. Atlanta, GA, November 13, 2026: Forty gallons of homemade chai, a pedal rickshaw shipped from India and a mascot dressed in a turban and dhoti helped an Atlanta-area entrepreneur turn a bathroom vanity business into a recognizable name in the American hospitality industry.