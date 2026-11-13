undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Portland Declares First Will Vinton Day, Honoring Its Claymation Pioneer
By Lucas Wright,8 days ago
Portland is set to recognize its first annual day honoring Will Vinton, the animator whose clay characters put the city on the map for stop-motion filmmaking, with Mayor Keith Wilson proclaiming November 17, 2026, as Will Vinton Day. Two days earlier, the Museum of Stop Motion Animation is throwing a free public celebration at McMenamins Mission Theater, complete with original puppets, vintage equipment and screenings of the Portland animator's award-winning short films.