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Carl Cochran Featured in NJAC Top 70-in-70
7 days ago
Men's Basketball • 1993-97 Carl Cochran established himself as one of the most prolific scorers in New Jersey Athletic Conference men's basketball history during his career at Richard Stockton College from 1993-97. A two-time NABC All-American, earning Second Team honors in 1996 and First Team recognition in 1997, Cochran was also a 1997 DIII News First Team All-American and two-time NJAC Player of the Year. Cochran finished his career with 2,124 points, establishing Stockton's all-time scoring record, and holds 14 additional program records. A two-time All-NJAC First Team selection, he led the Ospreys to consecutive NJAC championships in 1996 and 1997 and three NCAA Tournament appearances during his career. In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the program, Stockton retired his No. 11 jersey in 2000.