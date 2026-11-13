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Carver Stabbing Suspect Caught After Deputy Spots Him Crossing Highway 224
By Emily Nguyen,9 days ago
Hwy. 224 & S.E. Springwater Rd. — Approximate Suspect Sighting Location. A Clackamas County sheriff's deputy driving along Highway 224 spotted a man crossing the road near Southeast Springwater Road in Carver just after 10 a.m. Thursday, leading to the arrest of a suspect wanted in a stabbing and kidnapping from the day before. Allen Lee Johnson, 62, was taken into custody on the spot and booked into jail on multiple felony charges.
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