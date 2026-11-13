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Ernie Ball Music Man introduces the DarkRay™ II bass
By Bass Gear Magazine,8 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA (NOVEMBER 12, 2026) –– Ernie Ball Music Man proudly introduces the DarkRay™ II bass, expanding on the aggressive, modern foundation of the original DarkRay with fully integrated, polyphonic octave-up and octave-down effects. Pairing a true Music Man bass at its core with two built-in distortion voices and a fast-tracking octave, the DarkRay II is available in Black, Showtime, Spectralite and Mean Green Burst. Available now at www.music-man.com and select authorized EBMM dealers.