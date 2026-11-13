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PC to Host 'Ancestor Veneration: A Native Perspective'
By THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com,10 days ago
Porterville College is proud to welcome distinguished tribal public health practitioner and educator Dr. Angela "Jackie" Kaslow for an inspiring public presentation titled "Ancestor Veneration: A Native Perspective." The event will take place on Monday, November 16 at 7 p.m. in the PC Theater as part of PC's Cultural and...