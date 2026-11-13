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Inmate apprehended after walking away from Pelican Bay State Prison Minimum‑Support Facility
By California Department of CorrectionsRehabilitation, Special to LassenNews.com,10 days ago
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials announced the apprehension of an inmate who walked away from the Minimum Support Facility at Pelican Bay State Prison on Nov. 11, 2026. On Nov. 12, Primitivo X. Savedra, 32, was apprehended at approximately 9:48 a.m.by the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office without...