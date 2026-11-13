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Scam alert: Fake city emails hit Springfield development applicants
By News Staff,9 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - The City of Springfield is warning people about a suspected email fraud targeting planning and development applicants. According to the City of Springfield, someone claiming to represent the city contacted an applicant by email and asked for payment to complete a planning and development application. The email referenced publicly available application information, used official-sounding titles and included an invoice directing payment by bank wire transfer. The sender also claimed to be a member of the Springfield Planning Commission.
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