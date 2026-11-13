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Browns mascot Chomps helps St. Rose celebrate student attendance
By Jeff Gunter,10 days ago
LIMA, Ohio (WLIO) - A fired-up crowd at St. Rose Catholic School in Lima on Friday to celebrate excellence in attendance. The kids didn’t know they’d be joined in that celebration by Cleveland Browns mascot Chomps. He’s one of the faces of the “Stay in the Game!” initiative, sponsored in part by the Browns and Columbus Crew. St. Rose is the first Allen County school to take part in the program, encouraging kids to get to school and be on time.