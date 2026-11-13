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Virality Killed The Record Label
By Tate Logan,9 days ago
Every few years, artists and bands find themselves asking the same question. Are record labels even relevant anymore? The music industry faced this when vinyl switched to CDs, when CDs switched to digital sales, when digital sales switched to streaming, and now, once again, with the potential of going viral. The standard record label operation isn’t what it was just five or so years ago. Why on earth would a band split their money with a record label if they have already figured out how to make it on their own?