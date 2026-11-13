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Wisconsin ranks sixth in binge drinking rates
10 days ago
A comprehensive study examining adult alcohol consumption across the United States reveals that Wisconsin ranks sixth in binge drinking rates, with 20.2 percent of its adult population reporting excessive alcohol use. The research, conducted by the Valley Spring Recovery Center using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from 2011 through 2023, highlights significant regional variation in drinking habits throughout the country.