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A recent study by Laid Back Llama analyzed Google search data to reveal Wisconsin's favorite Christmas movies this holiday season
10 days ago
A recent study by Laid Back Llama analyzed Google search data to reveal Wisconsin's favorite Christmas movies this holiday season. Overall, Wisconsin ranks 23rd nationally for festive film interest, generating 1,685 searches per 100,000 residents each month. Leading the list as Wisconsin's most popular Christmas movie is the classic 1946...