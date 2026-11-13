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Drone activity over US base in Britain prompts security response, US military says
By Weather Authority,10 days ago
LONDON (AP) — Unauthorized drone activity has prompted a security response at an American base in Britain, the U.S. military said Friday. Security forces at Royal Air Force Base Lakenheath in eastern England have responded to unauthorized drone activity, and the U.S. military is taking “all measures” to keep base installations, aircraft and service members safe, a spokesperson for U.S. European Command said.