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Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has announced the recipients of the 2026 Wisconsin Recycling Excellence Awards
10 days ago
In honor of America Recycles Day on Nov. 15, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has announced the recipients of the 2026 Wisconsin Recycling Excellence Awards. Celebrating outstanding achievements in recycling and waste minimization for the past 14 years, the annual program highlights innovative strategies and proven efforts that inspire organizations across the state to enhance their environmental stewardship. This year, 18 organizations were recognized for going above and beyond legal requirements.