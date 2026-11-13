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Crazy Mountain Ranch Opens 2027 Community Grant Applications Through Nov. 23
By Independent Contributor,7 days ago
Crazy Mountain Ranch is now accepting applications for its 2027 community grant program, which supports nonprofits, schools, and emergency services in the Shields Valley and across Park County. Applications are open through November 23rd, and awards will be announced December 4th. The grants are designed to support innovative projects, community...