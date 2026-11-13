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U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin joined seven other colleagues in pressing Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chairman Andrew Ferguson to investigate major corporations pocketing government tariff refunds
10 days ago
U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) joined Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and six other colleagues in pressing Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chairman Andrew Ferguson to investigate major corporations pocketing government tariff refunds. Following a Supreme Court ruling striking down President Trump’s April 2025 across-the-board tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, the federal government has issued over $100 billion in refunds to importers and corporations. However, despite raising prices on consumers to offset the initial tariffs, top retailers have not passed these refunds back to customers.
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