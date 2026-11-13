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Starshield speed limits return in Ukraine as senators demand to know who ordered them
By Jason Bellini,10 days ago
Ukraine's military is once again facing speed limits on Starshield, the military version of Elon Musk's Starlink. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that military units had detected restrictions that cut off drones moving faster than 161 kph (100 mph), along the entire front line and in Russian-occupied territory. He said a military investigation found the limits were not random errors.