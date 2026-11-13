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Understanding Diabetes: A Healthier Future Starts With Knowledge
By Independent Contributor,7 days ago
Cassidy Crawford, M.S., RD, LN, CHI, Livingston HealthCare. November is a time for tucking in and getting our winter gear out of storage, but it is also a time to pay special attention to one important medical condition. November is National Diabetes Awareness Month. In the state of Montana, there are about 77,000 people living with diabetes, so let’s shed some more light on this condition.
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