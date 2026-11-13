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Livingston HealthCare To Launch Digital Patient Billing Program
By Independent Contributor,7 days ago
Livingston HealthCare is excited to announce its transition to a new digital patient medical billing system, set to go live on November 6th. This innovation marks an important step toward improving the overall patient experience while reinforcing Livingston HealthCare’s commitment to efficiency, sustainability, and accessibility in healthcare. By moving...