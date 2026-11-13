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A Community of Mentors Opens Doors to Future Careers for Livingston Students
By Independent Contributor,7 days ago
What does it take to introduce an entire grade of middle school students to careers in the skilled trades?. It takes a business willing to open its doors for an entire day. It takes professionals willing to set aside their regular responsibilities to share their knowledge. It takes teachers, volunteers, and organizers working together to make the experience meaningful. And, in Livingston, it takes a community that believes its young people are worth the investment.