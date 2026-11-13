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Emergency crews in New Orleans respond to crash between tanker, riverboat on Mississippi River
By Brandon Kratkoczki,10 days ago
NEW ORLEANS -- Emergency crews in Louisiana are on the scene after a crash between a tanker and a riverboat on the Mississippi River. Officials say the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. CST. According to our ABC affiliate WGNO, the tanker reportedly collided with the riverboat while docked. Officials said about 129 passengers, in addition to the crew, were on board.