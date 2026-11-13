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Tickets on Sale for Yellowstone Ballet Company’s 35th annual The Nutcracker
By Independent Contributor,7 days ago
Celebrate the season with the Yellowstone Ballet Company (YBC) and its delightful staging of the most popular of all story ballets — The Nutcracker. YBC presents its 35th annual production of The Nutcracker on Saturday, December 19th at 4:30 pm and Sunday, December 20th 1:30 pm at the Willson Auditorium, 404 W. Main Street in Bozeman. Audiences will delight in YBC’s intimate staging of this beloved story about Clara and her Nutcracker Prince with additional choreography and dynamic performances by Raison D'être Dance Project, Billings Ballet Company, and Yellowstone Ballet Academy, along with professional dancers Molly Groeschl and Lucas Segovia.