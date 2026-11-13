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Neoadjuvant Chemoimmunotherapy Anchors an Expanding Treatment Paradigm in Resectable NSCLC
10 days ago
Treatment of resectable non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) has moved from a simple choice of surgery with or without chemotherapy to a crowded field of neoadjuvant, perioperative, adjuvant, and biomarker-directed strategies, according to Patrick Forde, MD, MBBCh. 1. "In the context of immunotherapy, we're still trying to decide: should...