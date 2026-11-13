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Griffins, Olympians, Jaguars qualify for state community college football playoffs
By staff,8 days ago
Three of San Diego County’s four community college football teams have earned berths in the state playoffs. Third-seeded Grossmont College (7-3) will play at second-seeded Antelope Valley (8-2) in the American Division semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 14, while San Diego Mesa College (8-2) and Southwestern College (8-2) have earned berths in the six-team National Division Southern California playoffs.
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