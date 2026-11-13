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CELEBRATING CANNED PINEAPPLE ON FRIDAY THE 13TH
By Chuck Gibson,9 days ago
LOVELAND, OH (November 13, 2026) – In Fun with Maps today, Friday the 13th, why not celebrate canned fruit – from Hawaii – nothing scary or unlucky about it. The world was in for a tasty treat when Hawaiian Fruit & Packing Co. sent the first canned pineapple from Hawaii to the mainland on November 13, 1895. Until then the very perishable fruit was only available to be eaten fresh where it grew.