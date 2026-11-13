undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sparkles Foundation Children’s Benefit Fashion Show Aids Fight Against Human Trafficking in Armenia
By Contributor,10 days ago
LA JOLLA, Calif. — More than 200 guests gathered at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines for a memorable afternoon of fashion, compassion, and purpose as the Sparkles Foundation Children’s Benefit Fashion Show brought the community together to support vulnerable children and victims of human trafficking. What began...