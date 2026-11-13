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Live updates: No fatalities, all passengers accounted for after Mississippi River ship collision
By JUSTIN MITCHELL, MICHELLE HUNTERHANNAH LEVITAN,9 days ago
Emergency crews were rushing to the Mississippi River near the Ernest Morial Convention Center Friday afternoon after a tanker hit a cruise ship with 129 people aboard. Port New Orleans officials said the Atlantic Asphalt, a 500-foot tanker, collided with the American Heritage, a 295-foot luxury paddle-wheeler owned by American Cruise Lines, while it was docked and beginning the process of allowing passengers to disembark from the ship around 12:30 p.m.