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South Plains Landscape and Applicator Conference set for Dec. 9-10 in Lockney
By Kay Ledbetter,10 days ago
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will host the South Plains Landscape and Applicator Conference on Dec. 9-10 at the Floyd County Friends Unity Center, 990 Farm-to-Market Road 786, Lockney. The conference will bring together landscape professionals, grounds managers, pesticide applicators and pest management professionals for two days of education...