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CWCHS Drama Department Gives Glimpse of Upcoming Play Matilda and First Quarter MVBs
By Nicole Behnke,8 days ago
This week at Carmi Kiwanis, Sherry Passmore shared a snippet of her drama students performing their upcoming play, Matilda, next weekend. This year’s fall play student directors are Katelyn Davis, Kyson Clark, and Grace Sneed. Cast members joined them and gave a glimpse of three songs set to hit the stage, including “When I Grow Up.” The students proudly announced performances on Friday, November 20, and Saturday, November 21, at 6:30 pm, and Sunday, November 22, at 2:30 pm.