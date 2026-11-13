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Cowboys Look to Harvest the Huskers
By Robert R. Faulk,9 days ago
The #2 Oklahoma State Cowboys finally get a real one. After a wrestle-off dressed up as a tournament and a 45-0 walkover against Drexel, the Pokes host #3 Nebraska Friday night at 7:00 p.m. in Gallagher-Iba Arena, and this is the dual that will tell us whether the preseason hype is real for both teams. Nebraska finished 3rd at the NCAA tournament last March, one spot behind the Cowboys, and they return most of that team plus a couple of big transfers. They opened their season Sunday with a 28-9 win over #18 Wyoming, but it wasn’t spotless. Jacob Van Dee and Camden McDanel both lost ranked matches. The Cowboys beat the Huskers twice last season, 33-6 at the National Duals when Nebraska was ranked #2 and 22-12 in front of 7,094 in Lincoln on December 21. The series is lopsided (53-4-1 overall, 25-1 in Stillwater, and Mark Manning is 2-12 against OSU in 30 years as a head coach), but this is Nebraska’s first trip to Gallagher-Iba since 2010 and they’re coming to Stillwater to try and make a statement.