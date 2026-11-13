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Furman's Knight Finishes 17th, Walter 21st At NCAA Southeast Regional
10 days ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Furman senior Chris Knight finished 17th while sophomore Tessa Walter turned in a 21st-place finish Friday to earn all-region honors and lead the Paladins at the 2026 NCAA Southeast Region Championship at the Milliken Research Center in Spartanburg, S.C. Senior Trevor Coggin also earned an all-region citation after placing 18th in the men's race.
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