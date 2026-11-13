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Lady Maroons Aim Higher After Historic Runner-Up Season
By Mark Kirk,9 days ago
Led by a strong senior class and coming off a breakthrough year, the Perry Lady Maroon wrestlers are looking for even bigger things in 2027. Last year, the Lady Maroons won their first invitational tournament in school history (Tuttle Tournament), and went on to win the Will Rogers Conference Tournament, the Class 5A East Regional Tournament, and then capped off the banner year, with a runner-up finish at the State Tournament. And they did it without a senior in the lineup.
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