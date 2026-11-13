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Emergency Spending Increase, Possible New Crossville Sign
By Nicole Behnke,8 days ago
During the Village of Crossville board meeting, all but two agreed to increase the Mayor’s emergency spending for the Village. Mayor Kuykendall explained that the water department’s telemetry computer, which monitors the tower levels and pump activity, had crashed. That discussion prompted the Mayor to revisit the existing $750 mayoral spending limit and the difficulty of convening a special meeting quickly for urgent operational needs. Derek Spicer agreed and gave an example: if a pump needed to be replaced, which costs roughly $8,000-$9,000, a special meeting to approve that spending would be costly. Mayor Kuykendall shared his thoughts,