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Lakeisha Edwards Makes Sure Memphis Tells Its Own Story
By Adam Chambers,10 days ago
Drive through almost any Memphis neighborhood and the public art you pass was chosen by the people who live there. Lakeisha Edwards, Executive Director of the UrbanArt Commission, has spent her career making sure the city’s walls, parks, and corners tell Memphis’s own story in Memphis’s own voice. For her, soul is homegrown, and it is louder than any outsider.
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