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North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission to celebrate completion of upgrades
By Stephanie Shannon,10 days ago
MILAN, Mo. -- The North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission has announced an upcoming celebration of treatment plant upgrades. According to a release, more than $6.5 million in upgrades have been completed at the plant, which were financed by a grant and loan from the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development.