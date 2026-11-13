undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
13th ‘Friday the 13th’ Movie Coming 2027, Directed by Steve Miner
By Matt Artz,10 days ago
Jason Voorhees returns to the big screen in the upcoming 13th Friday the 13th movie, officially announced today, coming in 2027, to be directed by Steve Miner, who previously directed Friday the 13th Part 2, Friday the 13th Part III, and Halloween H20. Read on for today’s full announcement, and additional details from producer Robbie Barsamian, including specifically addressing the hockey mask.