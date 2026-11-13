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Rebekah McConnell Turned Loss Into Safer Streets for Memphis
By Adam Chambers,10 days ago
Some people move to Memphis and never leave, even when the city breaks their heart. Rebekah McConnell came here for school, married a Memphis native, and after losing her son William in a crosswalk, turned unimaginable grief into a push for safer streets. For her, soul is choosing to love Memphis anyway, and making it safer for everyone who walks it.
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